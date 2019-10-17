|
CHESTER, Robyn Lois. Passed away peacefully on 15th October 2019 at 7.45 pm. She was adored by her loving husband Ross, her three children Ben, Rebecca and Lachlan; her granddaughter Ava and daughter-in law-Lara. A colourful celebration of Robyn's life will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 90 Bethlehem Rd, Tauranga on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to the Waipuna Hospice at www.waipuinahospice.org.nz "Love wins". Communications to the Chester family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 17, 2019