Robyn Muriel STANDISH

Robyn Muriel STANDISH
STANDISH, Robyn Muriel. Peacefully on Wednesday 2nd December 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew and Maureen, and Rachael and Tim. Treasured Nana to Ryan, Sean and Isobel. Loved sister of Barbara, Heather and Anne. A celebration of Robyn's life will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel 143 / 13th Ave, Tauranga on Monday 7 December at 11:00am followed by private cremation. All messages to the Standish Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 5, 2020
