Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rochelle HAWKESWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rochelle Elizabeth (Shells) HAWKESWOOD

Add a Memory
Rochelle Elizabeth (Shells) HAWKESWOOD Notice
HAWKESWOOD, Rochelle Elizabeth (Shells). Unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital on 3rd October, 2019; aged 41. Much loved daughter of Ken and the late Rose. Dearly loved sister of Deby and Doug Bloxham and Andrew and Kelly. Dearest aunty to Jas, Sam, Maddie, Jack, Ella, Maryann and Ruby. Great aunty of Fyn and Lachie. Loved step daughter of Jenny. If there ever comes a day when we cannot be together keep me in your heart, I will stay there forever. Winnie The Pooh A celebration of Shell's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood St, Thames, on Thursday 10th October at 11am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rochelle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.