SMITH, Roderick Leon (Eddie). 2nd NZ AMN.coy Reg no 231160 Sadly passed away at Glenbrae Rest Home Rotorua on 8 Nov 2019 aged 98yrs. Dearly loved husband of Ethel, father and father in law of Yvonne and the late John Stevenson, Shirley and Barry Lane, Jan Smith and Allan Smith. Loved grandfather of Todd and Kim, Kirsty and Bradley and great grandfather of Ben and Lara and Jayden and Tristan. As per Eddie's wish, a private cremation has taken place. Messages for the Smith family may be sent to Ethel c/- B and S Lane 31 Sumner Street, Rotorua.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 12, 2019