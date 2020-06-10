Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Roelof LOURENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roelof Wiid LOURENS

Add a Memory
Roelof Wiid LOURENS Notice
LOURENS, Roelof Wiid. Sadly and suddenly passed away 2 June 2020. A mighty totara has fallen. Adored Husband of Kathryn, Dad and Da to all of his children and grandchildren. You have left a huge void in our hearts. Love you always. A celebration of Roelof's life is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga, on Saturday 13 June 2020 at 2.00pm. Those attending are asked to wear bright colours please. Communications to the Lourens family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roelof's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -