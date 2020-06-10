|
LOURENS, Roelof Wiid. Sadly and suddenly passed away 2 June 2020. A mighty totara has fallen. Adored Husband of Kathryn, Dad and Da to all of his children and grandchildren. You have left a huge void in our hearts. Love you always. A celebration of Roelof's life is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga, on Saturday 13 June 2020 at 2.00pm. Those attending are asked to wear bright colours please. Communications to the Lourens family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 10, 2020