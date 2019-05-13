|
|
CLOTWORTHY, Roger Barton. NZ Army (CMT) 303141 T/CPL. Born 05 December 1935. Passed away on 08 May 2019. Loved husband of Isabel (nee Pepperell). Father and father-in-law of Bruce and Dot, Kathryn and John Baker, Stuart and Marina, Kevin and Joy; and the late Colin. Grandfather of Simon, Ashleigh, Clark, Dane and Gina. 60 Years of happy marriage. Northbound to Heavenly Transport. A service for Roger will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Saturday 18 May at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the TECT Rescue Helicopter at www.rescue.org.nz Communications to the Clotworthy family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 13, 2019