Collingwood Funeral Home
5 Pretoria Street
Rotorua, Bay of Plenty 3010
07-347-0069
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
his home
12 Goodwin Avenue
Springfield, Rotorua
View Map
BREWSTER, Roger Howe. Died at home on June 25th, 2020 after a short illness, aged 87 years. Roger was the much- adored husband of Judy and the late Elaine, deeply loved father and father in law of Shelley and Chris, Anne and Jeroen, and treasured Grandfather of Renee, Nicholas and Kylie. He adopted Judy's family as his own and will be grieved by them all. Roger was widely known as a true caring gentleman, he loved life, treated old age as a privilege and did not squander a minute of it. A special thanks to the staff at Rotorua Hospital for their amazing care given to Roger. A private family service has been held. A celebration of Rogers's life will be held at his home, 12 Goodwin Avenue, Springfield, Rotorua on Saturday July 4th at 2pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 30, 2020
