Roger Moran. BIGGS

Roger Moran. BIGGS
BIGGS, Roger Moran. (RSA 784922) Born 3rd January 1937 in Nelson, passed away peacefully on the 11th May 2019 in Tauranga. Dearly loved husband of the late Nolene. Much loved Dad and father- in-law of Jenny and David Mills and Kevin and Jenny D. Loved Ganggang and Grandad of Georgia, Ruby, Jack, Jordan, Dylan and Brandon. Beloved friend of Gay. A private family cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Rogers life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, on Friday 21st June at 2pm. All communication to PO box 14255 Tauranga 3143.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 18, 2019
