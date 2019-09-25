|
PEARSON, Ron. Aged 66. On Monday 23.09.2019, while taking a break from his rugby club, Ron sat down for a final rest in his garden. He leaves behind his beloved wife Jayne. Ron was a devoted father, step father, and Grandad. He will be sorely missed by Trish and Jason, Andrew and Beanka, Amy and Todd, Cameron, Ethan, Noah, Isla and Adeline, Drew, Terry, Laurel and Owen, and his wider family. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at Greerton Marist Rugby Club, 90 Oropi Road, Tauranga at 2pm on Friday 27th September. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ron's second home the Greerton Marist Rugby Club.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 25, 2019