Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Rona Edith. (nee Robins BENTLEY

Rona Edith. (nee Robins BENTLEY
BENTLEY, Rona Edith. (nee Robins) 11.10.1921 - 1.6. 2020 Sgt WAAF W3998. Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, in her 99th year. Wife of the late Joe Bentley. Loved mother of Robyn Falconer (New Plymouth), Ann and Lawrence Purton (Tauranga), Dick and Wendy Bentley (Gisborne) and their families. A private cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank the staff at Bethlehem Views for their care and compassion shown to Rona over the past 4 years.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 6, 2020
