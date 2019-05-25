Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald GREAVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Edwin GREAVES

Notice Condolences

Ronald Edwin GREAVES Notice
GREAVES, Ronald Edwin. (29126 30483, WWII 2nd NZEF, Capt) On May 21 2019, peacefully at Malyon House Mt Maunganui, in his 103rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of John and Rowan, Frances and John, and David and Margaret. Loved grandfather of Rebecca and Michael, Lisa and Greg, Stuart, Charlie, and his eight great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Malyon House for their loving care of Ron. In accordance with Ron's specific wishes a private cremation has been held. Communication to the Ronald Greaves Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.