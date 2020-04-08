Home

Ronald George. (Ron) BLAKE

Ronald George. (Ron) BLAKE Notice
BLAKE, Ronald George. (Ron) Passed away in Tauranga Hospital on Sunday 5 April 2020, aged 76 years. Loved husband of Averill and loved Dad of Richard, Cherie and Carl Healy. Loved Poppa of Payten, Anja and Beckhem. Loved brother of the late Audrey Aroa; Jocelyn Ogilvie, and Rose Hunter. His struggle is over. A private cremation has been held, a Memorial service for Ron will be held at a later date. Communication to the Ron Blake family PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 8, 2020
