SIMPSON, Rose Doreen Louise. "Louise" On 9th August 2019 (suddenly at home) with her family, after a short illness. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Mark and Vicki, and the late Stephanie. Loved Granny of Emma and Kate. A funeral service will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11am to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waipuna Hospice which may be left in the Chapel Foyer.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 12, 2019