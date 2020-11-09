Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary STEELE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Jane STEELE

Add a Memory
Rosemary Jane STEELE Notice
STEELE, Rosemary Jane. Passed away peacefully on 5th November 2020, at Bethlehem Views, Tauranga. Much loved and extra special step- mother of Ross and his partner Ann. 'Our Rosemary' to Lisa, Andy and Alex (England) and Hayley, Regan, Jacob and Caitlyn (Tauranga). Thank you Rosemary, for being such a special part of our lives. Special thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at Bethlehem Views; for their love, care and dedication to Rosemary has been greatly appreciated.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -