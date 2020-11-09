|
STEELE, Rosemary Jane. Passed away peacefully on 5th November 2020, at Bethlehem Views, Tauranga. Much loved and extra special step- mother of Ross and his partner Ann. 'Our Rosemary' to Lisa, Andy and Alex (England) and Hayley, Regan, Jacob and Caitlyn (Tauranga). Thank you Rosemary, for being such a special part of our lives. Special thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at Bethlehem Views; for their love, care and dedication to Rosemary has been greatly appreciated.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 9, 2020