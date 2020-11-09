|
STEELE, (formerly Fischer), Rosemary Jane. Peacefully on November 5th 2020 after a long illness at Bethlehem Views Retirement Home in Tauranga. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian Steele and former wife of the late Patrick Fischer. Much loved by sons Michael and Richard; and by step- sons Graham, Murray, Ross and Brian. Loved and cherished by all her grandchildren. Adored and loved by sisters Patricia, Pauline, Silvia and by brother Desmond. Great and longtime friend to many people, especially Di Perry Knox Gore and all at Bridgewater Village. Our heartfelt thanks to all staff at Bethlehem Views in Tauranga for their compassionate and loving care. A service for Rosemary will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday November 11 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 9, 2020