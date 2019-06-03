|
|
BARCLAY, Ross. On 31 May 2019 peacefully at Tauranga Hospital. Aged 88 years. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Margaret. Treasured and respected father and father in law of Gregor and Sally, and Sally; Warren and Kirsty, and Malcolm and Brigitte. Dearly loved Pappy of Lachy, Nick, James, Ben, Sophie, Charlie, Matt, Jess, Tommy and Sammie. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Road Omokoroa on Wednesday 5 June at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice at waipunahospice.org.nz would be appreciated. Commuications to the Barclay family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 3, 2019