Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Andrews Church
corner Macville Road and Dee Street
Mount Maunganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross GILBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Claude GILBERT

Add a Memory
Ross Claude GILBERT Notice
GILBERT, Ross Claude. Peacefully at Waipuna Hospice on Friday, 4th December 2020. Much loved husband of Stephanie. Father to Tracey, Jodi, and Michael. Grandfather to Laura, Liam and Connor. Brother to Heather. "If there's no golf in heaven, I'm not going" A memorial service for Ross will be held at St Andrews Church, cnr Macville Road and Dee Street, Mount Maunganui, on Wednesday, 9th December 2020 at 11am, followed by refreshments at The Mount Maunganui RSA, 544 Maunganui Road, at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice can be made online at www. waipunahospice.org. nz/donate All communication to the Gilbert family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -