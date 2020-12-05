|
GILBERT, Ross Claude. Peacefully at Waipuna Hospice on Friday, 4th December 2020. Much loved husband of Stephanie. Father to Tracey, Jodi, and Michael. Grandfather to Laura, Liam and Connor. Brother to Heather. "If there's no golf in heaven, I'm not going" A memorial service for Ross will be held at St Andrews Church, cnr Macville Road and Dee Street, Mount Maunganui, on Wednesday, 9th December 2020 at 11am, followed by refreshments at The Mount Maunganui RSA, 544 Maunganui Road, at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice can be made online at www. waipunahospice.org. nz/donate All communication to the Gilbert family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 5, 2020