More Obituaries for Ross PEERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross PEERS

Ross PEERS Notice
PEERS, Ross. Sadly on 29/6/2020, precious Dad and best friend of Jenny Hynds passed away in his sleep at Althorp Hospital, after a long struggle following a fall in November 2018. Precious Grandad of Rachael (deceased) and Jason. Much loved great grandad of Cody and Amber Paton, and Dusty Hynds. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Althorp Hospital, especially the carers and nurses of Munro and Scott wings, Dad loved you all; and to Dr March for his care. Ross will be missed terribly by all who knew him. Communications to 0272461602.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 1, 2020
