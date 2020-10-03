|
|
SYKES, Rowena Dawn. Passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Tuesday September 8, 2020, aged 68 years. Much loved mum to Carly and Cameron and mother-in-law to Deborah and Greg. Vibrant Granny to Georgia, Bella, Grace, Preston and Milla. Rowena, Rosie, Ro to her many friends. We miss you so very much Mum but feel you with us everyday. All your babies are together today partying on your birthday. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral to celebrate Rowena's life was held on Tuesday, September 15. Messages to the Sykes family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 3, 2020