Roy Harley TAYLOR

Roy Harley TAYLOR
TAYLOR, Roy Harley. It is with great sadness that the family announce the unexpected passing of Roy on May 11th 2019. Aged 56 years. Adoring and loving father of Tiara and Bo. Dearly loved son of Judith and the late William and loved brother of Louise. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends. A private cremation has taken place and a farewell gathering will be held at the Pyes Pa Cemetery (Native Section) on Friday June 14th at 1pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 29, 2019
