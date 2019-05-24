Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell. BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell. (James Russell Courtney) BENNETT

Notice Condolences

Russell. (James Russell Courtney) BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, Russell. (James Russell Courtney). NZ43819 L.A.C. Medical Section RNZAF W.W.2 On 22 May 2019, peacefully at Somervale Care Home, Tauranga. Aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jocelyn. Father and father-in-law of David and Carol, Cameron and Carol, Virginia, Courtney and Janine. Loved grandad of 11 and great grandad of 17. Now At Home With His Lord And Saviour A Service for Russell will be held at Eden Community Church, 72 View Road, Mt Eden, Auckland on Monday, the 27th of May 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by the burial at Purewa Cemetery, St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland 1071.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.