BENNETT, Russell. (James Russell Courtney). NZ43819 L.A.C. Medical Section RNZAF W.W.2 On 22 May 2019, peacefully at Somervale Care Home, Tauranga. Aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jocelyn. Father and father-in-law of David and Carol, Cameron and Carol, Virginia, Courtney and Janine. Loved grandad of 11 and great grandad of 17. Now At Home With His Lord And Saviour A Service for Russell will be held at Eden Community Church, 72 View Road, Mt Eden, Auckland on Monday, the 27th of May 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by the burial at Purewa Cemetery, St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland 1071.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 24, 2019