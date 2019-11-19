Home

WATTS, Russell John. Beloved and cherished husband and father of Rosa, Lauren and Henry. Adored and loyal son of Betty and the late Ben. Noble brother and best friend to Garry and Jenny, Trevor and Kate. Uncle to Jason, Kirstin, Ged and Tracey and great uncle to Rhys and Charlie. We will miss your kindness, love and humour. Rest in peace Rusty. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation P.O. Box 5202 Mt Maunganui. A final farewell celebration of Russell's life will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive Papamoa on Friday 22 November at 10.30am. Communication to the Watts Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
