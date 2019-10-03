Home

HOCKING, Ruth Anna. Passed away peacefully at her home on 1 October 2019. Dearly cherished and much loved soulmate of Milton (deceased), devoted mother and mother-in-law of Geoffrey (deceased), Keith and Gail, Philip and Evelyne. Loving grandma to Steven and Jen, Christopher and Ash. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at Pyes Pa Cemetery Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road on Tuesday 8th October 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by a private burial. Donations in memory of Ruth can be made to the Waipuna Hospice and may be left at the service. All communications to the Hocking family C/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 3, 2019
