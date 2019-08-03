|
WALL, Ruth Elaine. Our beautiful Mum passed away unexpectedly 1st August 2019 at home, aged 84 years. Adored wife of the late David. So loved by Elaine and Noel, Steve and Lynnette, and Sandy. The most fabulous Nana to Karen and Dan, Zoe and Ollie, Dayne and Rochelle, Jessica, Caitlin and Georgia, Courtney and Brad, and Lexi. Amazing 'Granna' to her 5 great grandchildren. Wonderful friend to all at the groups she belonged to. 'Who's going to do our mending now?!' A bright light in our family has been extinguished, but she has gone to be with Dad. Funeral service will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Tuesday 6th August at 10.30am. Please wear colourful clothes, as mum always did. In lieu of flowers donations preferred posted to Save The Children c/- VL 119/80 Maranui St Mt Maunganui 3116. Communication to the Ruth Wall Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142. Communication to the Ruth Wall Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 3, 2019