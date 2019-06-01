Home

TAYLOR, Ruth Emily. On May 30, 2019, peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, aged 83 years. Much loved wife of Robert, mother of Kerrie, Haydn, and the late Logan, mother-in-law of Kelly, and grandma of Robert, Kale, and Rhys. "Rest in Peace". A service for Ruth will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Tuesday, June 4 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147 would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 1, 2019
