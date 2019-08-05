|
DURRANT, Sally Hari Hari (nee Ohia). On August 3rd 2019, peacefully at Moana House Whangamata surrounded by family. Aged 90 years. Devoted wife of the late Bobby. Loving mother and mother in-law of Paul and Robyn, and Noel and Mary. Very special nana to Tansi, Jesse (deceased), Tara, Holly, Mya, and Riki. Great nana to 11 great grandsons and 1 great grandaughter. A service to celebrate Sally's life will be held at 174 Tairua Road Whangamata on Wednesday August 7th at 11am to be followed by private cremation. Communications to the Durrant family, 174 Tairua Road Whangamata 3691.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 5, 2019