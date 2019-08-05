Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally DURRANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Hari Hari (Ohia) DURRANT

Add a Memory
Sally Hari Hari (Ohia) DURRANT Notice
DURRANT, Sally Hari Hari (nee Ohia). On August 3rd 2019, peacefully at Moana House Whangamata surrounded by family. Aged 90 years. Devoted wife of the late Bobby. Loving mother and mother in-law of Paul and Robyn, and Noel and Mary. Very special nana to Tansi, Jesse (deceased), Tara, Holly, Mya, and Riki. Great nana to 11 great grandsons and 1 great grandaughter. A service to celebrate Sally's life will be held at 174 Tairua Road Whangamata on Wednesday August 7th at 11am to be followed by private cremation. Communications to the Durrant family, 174 Tairua Road Whangamata 3691.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.