DUNCAN, Sally Margaret (nee James). Passed away suddenly but peacefully in Tauranga on Monday 10th August 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother in law of Christina, Fiona and Simon Chadwick, and Jeanette. Much loved sister of the late Diana Barker, Graeme, and Chris Puklowski. Cherished aunt and great aunt. A service will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Friday 14th August at 1pm. The family would like to express their thanks to all the medical staff involved in Sally's care, particularly Dr Daniel Gold and nurses Devon and Katie, who cared for Sally with such dignity and respect in her final hours. Messages to the Duncan family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 12, 2020