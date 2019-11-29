Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Howick Bowling Club
33 Selwyn Road
Cockle Bay
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Selwyn MARCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selwyn Charles Arthur MARCH

Add a Memory
Selwyn Charles Arthur MARCH Notice
MARCH, Selwyn Charles Arthur. On 26th November 2019 passed away suddenly after a short illness at Middlemore Hospital. Aged 88 years. Husband of the late Eileen, loved father of Christine, and Anthony, father-in- law of Tony, and Karen. Popsie to Aimee, Grace, Joseph, Tazmin, and Luke. A service for Selwyn will be held at the Howick Bowling Club, 33 Selwyn Road, Cockle Bay, Auckland on Monday 2nd December 2019 at 1pm, to be followed by Private Cremation. Howick Funeral Home 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland. Ph 09 534 7300
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Selwyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -