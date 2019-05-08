|
O'CONNELL, Shae James. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, 6th May 2019. Cherished son of Glen and Vicky. Loving and supportive brother of Todd, Lee and Amanda, and their partners Serena and Jordan. Adoring uncle to Alana-Rose. Shae lived life on his own terms and became the person he always wanted to be. A service for Shae will be held at Legacy Garden, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa, on Saturday, the 11th of May 2019 at 10:30am followed by a private cremation. All communication to the O'Connell family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 8, 2019