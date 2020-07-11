|
BARSDELL, Shaun Drew. Passed away peacefully at home on 8 July 2020, aged 73. Shaun was a much adored and loving husband of Marg. Loving father to Regan, Casey, Kylie and their partners. Special Grandad to Jett and Teri, Great Grandad to Mason and Lochie. Loved son of the late Baas and Zoe and brother of Brian. Son-in law of Thelma and Arthur and the late Colin Green. Caring brother-in-law also. A true gentleman, Shaun, you were braver than you believed, stronger than you seemed, a fighter to the end and loved by more than you knew. You are now free of pain. Rest in peace my darling, Marg. Our family's sincere thanks to Waipuna Hospice for all your kind support. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice at www.waipunahospice. org.nz would be much appreciated. A funeral service for Shaun will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 15 July at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Communications to the Barsdell Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 11, 2020