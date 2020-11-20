|
GLASS, Sheila Anne. 4.10.1939-15.11.2020 Passed away peacefully in Hodgson House Tauranga after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Keith for over 51 years. Mother to Peter and John, mother-in-law to Claire and grandmother to Christina and Luci. Our grateful thanks to the staff in Ward 2A Tauranga Hospital and Hodgson House who treated her with the utmost care and attention in order to make her final days as comfortable as possible. At Sheila's request a private service has taken place. Communications to the Glass family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 20, 2020