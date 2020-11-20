Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila GLASS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Anne GLASS

Add a Memory
Sheila Anne GLASS Notice
GLASS, Sheila Anne. 4.10.1939-15.11.2020 Passed away peacefully in Hodgson House Tauranga after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Keith for over 51 years. Mother to Peter and John, mother-in-law to Claire and grandmother to Christina and Luci. Our grateful thanks to the staff in Ward 2A Tauranga Hospital and Hodgson House who treated her with the utmost care and attention in order to make her final days as comfortable as possible. At Sheila's request a private service has taken place. Communications to the Glass family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -