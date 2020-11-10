Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
BROWN, Sheila. Peacefully in her own home in Tauranga, on Friday 6th November 2020 aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Mother of Glenda, Susan, and Diane (Brownie). Mother in law of John and Mark. Treasured nana of her 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 3 and a half great great grandchildren. A service for Sheila will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Thursday 12th November at 1pm, followed by interment at Pyes Pa Cemetery, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga. Special thanks to Dr Bridget Louie, and also the caring staff of Waipuna Hospice (City Sandra, Scottish Lorraine, Addey, and Bev), for the loving support provided over this time. Messages to the Brown family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 10, 2020
