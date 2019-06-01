|
KENYON, Sheila. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 29 May 2019 at Glaisdale Rest Home. Aged 98 . Daughter of Hubert and Mary Fulcher, and kid sister of Bertie (all deceased). Beloved wife of Thomas and much loved companion of Allan (both deceased). Treasured mother of Penny, David and Fiona and grandmother of Garth, Emma, Michael, Laura, Andrew and David. Great Grandma of Charlotte, Harper, Olivia and Finn. Special thanks to Sheila's carers and friends at Glaisdale for their love and support. A long life well lived and not a moment wasted. A funeral service for Sheila will be held at the Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead at 1.00p.m. on Tuesday 4th June. All communications to Kenyon family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 1, 2019