BATES, Sherryl Ann. (nee Haines) Passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice on 6 June 2019 aged 59 years. Loved wife of Glen, mum of Jarrad and Alison, Jason and Michelle and loving nana to Oscar and Matilda. Much loved sister of Teresa and Bob, Chris and Nancy, Pauline and David. Loved aunty of Nathan and Erina, Natalie and Zane, Kate and Tim, Christopher and Courtney, Allanah and Andr? and Israel. Loved sister-in-law of Julia and Katrine Bates. Also much loved companion of Dallas her dog. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated https: www.waipunahospice.org.nz/ donate/. A service for Sherryl will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road on Friday 14 June at 2pm. Communication to the Bates Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 8, 2019