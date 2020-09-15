Home

Shirley CRAMPTON

CRAMPTON, Shirley (formerly Richardson, nee Carter). Passed away peacefully at Omokoroa, on September 13th, just short of her 96th birthday. Dearly loved mother of Natalie, Patsy and Gavin and mother-in-law of Doug, Geoff and Raewyn; beloved grandma of eight and great grandma of twelve. Our family tree has lost its base. Also much loved step mother and grandmother to the Crampton family. A service for Shirley will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 16th September at 1.30pm. Please bring a few garden flowers to place on Shirley's casket. All communications to the Crampton Family c/- P O Box 650 Tauranga 3144. Live stream link for Shirley's service https://youtu.be/ 0Qo5w8L2FD4
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 15, 2020
