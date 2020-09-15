|
CRAMPTON, Shirley (formerly Richardson, nee Carter). Passed away peacefully at Omokoroa, on September 13th, just short of her 96th birthday. Dearly loved mother of Natalie, Patsy and Gavin and mother-in-law of Doug, Geoff and Raewyn; beloved grandma of eight and great grandma of twelve. Our family tree has lost its base. Also much loved step mother and grandmother to the Crampton family. A service for Shirley will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 16th September at 1.30pm. Please bring a few garden flowers to place on Shirley's casket. All communications to the Crampton Family c/- P O Box 650 Tauranga 3144. Live stream link for Shirley's service https://youtu.be/ 0Qo5w8L2FD4
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 15, 2020