|
|
HEWITT, Shirley Joyce. Peacefully in Tauranga on Wednesday 19th August 2020 aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jeff. Much loved mother and mother in law of Mike, and Libby and John. Treasured Gigi to Danielle and Oliver, and treasured aunt to her many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Western Bay of Plenty Alzheimers Society, PO Box 15-553 Tauranga 3144, or may be left at the venue. A service for Shirley will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Tuesday 25th August at 2.00pm. Messages to the Hewitt family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 21, 2020