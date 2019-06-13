Home

Shirley Margaret WATERS

Shirley Margaret WATERS Notice
WATERS, Shirley Margaret. Passed away peacefully on 9 June 2019 aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Ken and loved mother of Sue and Julie, mother-in- law of Les and Pat. Much loved and cherished Gran of Maddie, Alice and Laura. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Eden Village, Auckland who cared for Shirley with compassion and kindness. She will be sadly missed by us all. In accordance with Shirley's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 13, 2019
