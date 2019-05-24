|
|
WOODMASS, Shirley Martha. On 22 May 2019, passed away peacefully after a brave battle, aged 82 years. Dearly loved Mum of Dianne and Phil Neal, Allison and Henry Van Hout and the late Garry Martin. Loved wife of the late Len Woodmass. Loved Nana of Kelly, Melissa, Jason, James, Lisa and Hayley, and loved Great Nana of 14. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Dee Street, Mt Maunganui on Tuesday 28 May at 1pm followed by private cremation. Please wear bright colours in recognition of Shirley's love of colours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Waipuna Hospice at www.waipuna hospice.org.nz. Thank you so much to Waipuna Hospice for the love and support given to Mum and our families. Communication to Shirely's Family c/- PO Box 210, Matamata.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 24, 2019