MAHER, Shirley Ruth. Beloved wife of Andrew (deceased), much loved mother of Christopher, David, Michael, Jonathan, Catherine and Adrian has passed away, aged 86, on 3 October 2019. She was also the proud Grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 8. Requiem Mass will be at St Mary Immaculate Church,114 Elizabeth Street Tauranga on Tuesday 8 October at 10.30am. This is followed by burial at the Pyes Pa Cemetery, with refreshments at Greenwood Park Retirement Village, Welcome Bay thereafter. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, which may be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 5, 2019