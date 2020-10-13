Home

Stanley Allan (Stan) LAIRD

Stanley Allan (Stan) LAIRD Notice
LAIRD, Stanley Allan (Stan). Died peacefully in his sleep with his daughter Belinda at his side on Saturday, 10 October 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Janis. Loved and respected Father, Father-in-law and Stepfather of Tony (deceased) and Robyn, Bruce (deceased), Belinda, Kathryn and Richard, Sharon and Richard, Scott and Gill. Much loved Grandfather to his 13 grandchildren. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Alison and Bryce, Maureen and Kevin. A funeral service for Stan will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday, the 16th of October 2020 at 2pm. All communications to the Laird family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 13, 2020
