CLARK, Stanley Rex. On 26 September 2020. Devoted husband to the late Patricia Clark (nee Calder) Beloved father and father-in- law to Andrea, David, Maria and Jacqui and doting Grandpa to Sofia Rose. Rex departed peacefully to be with his Father in Heaven after a 4-year journey through Lewy Body Dementia. He remained a kind and dignified gentleman throughout and was loved by all who cared for him. He will ever remain in our hearts. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints" Psalm 116:15 The celebration of Rex's life will be held at Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Rd, Omokoroa on Saturday 3 October 2020 at 10.30am. Communications to the Clark family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 29, 2020