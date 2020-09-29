Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Omokoroa Community Church
139 Hamurana Rd
Omokoroa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Rex CLARK

Add a Memory
Stanley Rex CLARK Notice
CLARK, Stanley Rex. On 26 September 2020. Devoted husband to the late Patricia Clark (nee Calder) Beloved father and father-in- law to Andrea, David, Maria and Jacqui and doting Grandpa to Sofia Rose. Rex departed peacefully to be with his Father in Heaven after a 4-year journey through Lewy Body Dementia. He remained a kind and dignified gentleman throughout and was loved by all who cared for him. He will ever remain in our hearts. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints" Psalm 116:15 The celebration of Rex's life will be held at Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Rd, Omokoroa on Saturday 3 October 2020 at 10.30am. Communications to the Clark family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -