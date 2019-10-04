Home

Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Stephen (Steve) GRANT

Stephen (Steve) GRANT Notice
GRANT, Stephen (Steve). Passed away on September 30th 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved son of Joyce and the late Jim Grant. Loved dad to Dan, Jacob, Dylan and Mitchell. Loved grandad to Ryan, Liam, Joel and Paige. A service for Steve will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, Wednesday 9 October at 2pm. Further celebration of his life and love of music will be at the Mauao Performing Arts Centre, Totara St, Mt Maunganui,from Spm. Communication to the Grant Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 4, 2019
