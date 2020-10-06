|
DUNNE, Stephen John. On October 3rd 2020, peacefully at home, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Therese for 55 years. Loving father and father in law of Stephen and Julie, Sean and Maureen, Leanne, Karen, Kristin and Jared. Proud Poppa of Shannon and Gavyn, Bronson, Katherine and Josh, Demi and Tygar, Locky, Lauren, Caitlin, Eleisha, Caelan; and Great Poppa to Mason and Harper-Layne. Beloved son of the late Paddy and Chrissie, and brother of Claire, Frank (deceased), Joan and Michael, Tony and Jenny, Noel and Marita, Mari and Reg, Paul and Brigitte, and their families. "Gra go deo (Love forever)" Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 24 Picton Street Howick on Friday October 9th at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Waipuna Hospice Incorporated who helped us take incredible care of Stephen at home: 03 0435 0469107 02.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 6, 2020