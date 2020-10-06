|
DUNNE, Stephen John. Kick Off: 26.12.39. Final Whistle: 03.10.20 Adored Dad of Kristin, and Jared and beloved Poppa to Caēlan. Slān abhaile (safe home) Dad. Our hearts are broken as we return your broken body to the earth. Our only comfort, is that your eternal soul can now soar free of the sickness that you have fought so bravely, for so long. You fought, and you won Dad. We are so grateful for your constant support, wise advice, and unconditional love. We will never forget your love of music, the craic and the constant twinkle in your Irish eyes that were truly always smiling. We will also never forget the total love and pride in those eyes, each time we saw you. Family was everything to you and we are so proud to be your Clann Go Brach (Family Forever). We will miss you profoundly, and love you endlessly. Grā go deo (love forever) Dad and Poppa.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 6, 2020