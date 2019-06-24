|
RICHARDS, Stephen (Steve). Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 22 June 2019.Dearly loved husband of Judy and amazing Dad to Stacey, Aaron and Melanie. Loving Pop of all his Mokos Keeley, Nicholas, Samantha, Michaela, Aidan, Tristan, Emily, Ngawai, Rhys, Jack and Benjamin. Will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Moe mai ra te tuakana, te taokete, hāere ki ngā ringaringa o te kaihanga, hāere ki to whaene oti atu. A service for Steve will be held at the Tauranga Yacht Club, Keith Allen Drive, Sulphur Point Tauranga on Wednesday 26 June 2019 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 24, 2019