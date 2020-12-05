Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Whakatane Crematorium chapel
, Ohope Road
Whakatane
Steven John (Steve) WILLIAMS

Steven John (Steve) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Steven John (Steve). On Tuesday, 1st December 2020, peacefully, but suddenly at home. Much loved partner of Joy. Adored father of Anya, Logan, and Paige, loved stepfather of Michaela and Christian. We will miss u lots. A celebration of Steve's life will be held in the Whakatane Crematorium chapel, Ohope Road, Whakatane, on Tuesday 8 December at 2pm. No flowers please. Communications to the Williams family, C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane, 3159 or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 5, 2020
