|
|
JONES, Steven Lloyd (Tank). Passed away suddenly on Friday, May 3, 2019 after an illness, at home with family. Adored, cherished and amazing soulmate of Tina. Most awesome dad to Georgia, Hunter, Mikayla, and Trilae. Loved son of the late David and Joan. Amazing brother to his four sisters and a great uncle. "A super and amazing, brilliant man, loved and missed by all his very special family and friends". Messages to "the Jones family" may be sent C/- PO Box 15513, Tauranga 3144. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, May 10 from 12pm - 7pm at Tank and Tina's.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 8, 2019