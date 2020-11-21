|
|
NOYES, Steven Michael (Steve). Passed peacefully on Thursday 19 November 2020 at Tauranga Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Meryl. Dearly loved father of Matthew, Sarah and Rachel and Darren. Much loved Granddad of Victoria and Hayden, Emma, Starla, Sienna, Jethro and Moxie. Loved son of Pam and the late Mick, brother of Geoff and Linda, John and Karen, Karen and Glenn. Sincere thanks to medical staff at Tauranga Hospital. A service to celebrate Steve's life will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 90 Bethlehem Road, Tauranga on Thursday 26 November at 1.30 pm. Communications to the Steve Noyes Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 21, 2020