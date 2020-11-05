Home

Stuart Bernard Lieut. THORN RN

Stuart Bernard Lieut. THORN RN Notice
THORN, Stuart Bernard, Eng, Lieut. RN. Passed the bar peacefully at Dove House Hospice, Hull On 24th October 2020, Aged 88 Beloved husband of Shelagh, Devoted father of Trevor (deceased) and Christine. Loving grandfather of Alan, Steven, Jason, Nicholas and Chelsea and great grandfather of 11. Please contact A.S Shepherds, Hull, for Funeral arrangements. Services restricted by Covid regulations A Yorkshireman has happily gone to be reunited with Shelagh
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 5, 2020
